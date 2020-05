The Miami Dolphins announced the days and times of their four preseason games today. Here they are below…

Dolphins preseason schedule Aug. 14 at Atlanta Falcons 7 p.m.

Aug. 20 Philadelphia Eagles 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 27 Detroit Lions 7 p.m.

Sept. 3 at New Orleans 8 p.m. — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) May 15, 2020

No word on if there will be fans in attendance at any of the games and if so how many fans and how those fans will be selected.

