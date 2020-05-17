Aaron the Brain is back for another film review of the newest Miami Dolphins draftees. This week he’s looking at Raekwon Davis and Austin Jackson. Are they ready to go or are they projects who need work? Find out on another episode of your new favorite Miami Dolphins podcast, THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW!

