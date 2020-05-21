On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast Mike and Tom talk about the three young Dolphins offensive linemen who are working out in Arizona with their agent who is also a former offensive lineman. They also talk about the Fins offensive line heading into 2020. They dive into the Michael Thomas and DeVante Parker Feud and share their thoughts on the silly back and forth from earlier in the week. Ryan Fitzpatrick will be the Dolphins Week 1 starter, I think we can put that to rest now with some of the recent interviews Fitzpatrick has given the past few days and we talk about that always hot topic. Plus we talk about the new Rooney Rule and the States opening up to working with Pro Sports teams in June to hold empty stadium games and what that means for NFL football this fall.

