Tua Tagovailoa hasn’t even thrown a PASS in the NFL, yet he has the number one and number two jerseys sold for the entire NFL. The 22 year old rookie is not only energizing Miami Dolfans and Citizens of Perfectville, but raising brand awareness for the Miami Dolphins around THE WORLD.

With multiple sizes of his jersey now sold out and people being forced to wait for five or six months until they can get their orders, Chris and Sam explore the crazy obsession fans have with collecting jerseys of other grown men, what is acceptable to wear vs. not (never a jersey with khakis…ever) and when should YOU purchase your own Tua jersey, if you have’t already.

The boys also discuss the controversy between DeVante Parker and Michael Thomas from this week. It’s rare for Sam and Chris to disagree on a subject, but they get into it on whether DeVante Parker was right or wrong and what he should do next.

Plus, we also dive deep into the schedule and predict when Tua makes his debut, his first start and why.

And finally, we say goodbye to the first, and greatest coach Sam and Chris ever knew, Don Shula. The Don led a tremendous life and has a legacy that will outlive all of us. RIP Don.



