This Dolphins team, on paper, could be the most talented team the Miami Dolphins have had in a long time. But Chris Grier and Brian Flores have a very hard task in cutting 35 players this offseason. Players working so hard in the offseason waiting for this one moment that their career depends on it. It is gonna be tough to do, but here is my way too early 55 man roster prediction.

QB (3): Ryan Fitzpatrick, Josh Rosen, Tua Tagovailoa

I believe that this is the lock at QB unless Josh Rosen gets Traded during this offseason as reports say teams have called the Miami Dolphins about Josh Rosen, but the Dolphins are in no rush to trade him(as they should not). Now I truly believe that the Quarterback starting position is wide open, and yes that includes Miami’s first overall pick QB Tua Tagovailoa. Reports from Tua’s doctors say he is “100 percent” healthy, so why sit him if he’s the outright best quarterback on the roster. Gladly, it’s not my choice and its Coach Flores’s decision. I do believe Tua will get more game time then people say he will and play full games this season, and I would not be surprised if Brian Flores analyzes this team and sees that its ready for Tua and starts him at the beginning of the season. But for now, I am going with the million-year vet in Ryan Fitzpatrick to start the season in a scheme that he is familiar with and says that it is “easy to learn but hard for the defense to understand”.

RB (4): Jordan Howard, Matt Breida, Myles Gaskins, Malcolm Perry

One of the most improved units on the team after a horrendous season from the running backs last year, as everyone knows Ryan Fitzpatrick leads the team in rushing yards, RYAN FITZPATRICK!!! The front office knew this was a position of need and did an amazing job of improving it. The signed underrated RB Jordan Howard from the Eagles. In 2016 and 2017 he had 1,000-yard seasons and a 900-yard season in 2018. He faced injuries last season and was out for the season after week 10. He is the power runner that this Miami Dolphin team needs and, in my opinion, will be the starter for this team. After that, the Dolphins traded their 5th round pick to the San Francisco 49ers for the speedy RB Matt Breida. One of my favorite pickups this offseason, Breida brings that lightning to Howard’s thunder (as many Dolphins fans have been saying). Breida is known as one of the fastest Running Backs in the league with a 4.38 40-yard dash, and one of his touchdowns in 2019 against the Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football was clocked in at 22.3 miles per hour, Crazy. He will be an excellent complement to Howard as that 1-2 punch at RB. The Dolphins also converted Navy… every position of offense guy Malcolm Perry into an RB and he can be used is many different sets to get the defense on their heels and trip. He played QB at Navy and was the fastest guy on that team. More lightning for the running back room. And finally, Myles Gaskins, my favorite running back from last year over Patrick Laird. A guy who can make things happen in the open field but got injured in his only major action game vs the Bengals in week 16. This could be the best backfield tandem the Dolphins have had since Ronnie Brown and The Ricky Williams.

Read the work of @DanteCollinelli and his film breakdown of Dolphins Draft Pick Jason Strowbridge https://t.co/GFSMWFPaxh — DolphinsTalk.com (@DolphinsTalk) May 22, 2020

WR (7) Yes, I said 7: Devante Parker, Preston Williams, Albert Wilson, Jakeem Grant, Isaiah Ford, Kirk Merritt, Matt Cole

I really think there is a high possibility that the Dolphins keep 7 receivers due to the talent that they each bring. We all know Devante Parker is a beast after his 1,202-yard season in which he showed he deserves a seat at the table, Mr. Thomas. Preston Williams to me was the 2019 steal of the draft if he didn’t get hurt last season he would have a 1,000-yard season as well, but he did have an ACL injury in which he is doing good on his recovery and should be ready for week 1, according to reports. Those two starting boundary receivers already have me comfortable, but there is more. Now, we have the speedy guys like Albert Wilson, who restructured his deal to stay with the Dolphins. He looked to be getting healthier at the end of last season and is hoping for a 2018 type season for the Dolphins (I know we all remember the Bears game Albert Wilson had). The speedy Jakeem Grant is also here after signing a contract extension last offseason, most likely the fastest player on the team, but there is a lot of fast guys on this team, he can return punts and kicks as he did at home vs the Buffalo Bills last season. Isaiah Ford has been a Dolphin since 2017 but doesn’t really see the field a lot. In his limited time last season, he showed why he is a very reliable receiver, especially coming up clutch multiple times in that overtime thriller vs the Bengals, and when he converted that failed trick play into a first down against the Patriots. I think this coaching staff will love to keep Isaiah in rotation on gamedays. My last two are very talented UDFA pickups in Kirk Merritt and Matt Cole. Both relatively fast guys who fit this team’s offensive scheme very well. I’m loving this receiving core with the speed and size we have, could make many mismatches for opposing defenses.

TE (3) Mike Gesicki, Durahm Smythe, Michael Roberts

Mike Gesicki is the starter for the Tight Ends as I feel like he can really emerge as a top 10 Tight End in the league (Yes, I said the league). Gesicki is literally a mismatch against every person attempting to guard him on any given Sunday. He had a breakout season last season and we should expect more of the same from our star Tight End. His running partner, Durham Smythe, a great blocker since Gesicki can block for nothing. And finally, we have free agent pick up Michael Roberts, who destroyed the Dolphins is 2018 for 2 of his career 3 TDs. He has been injured for most of his career. This is a very decent group of guys and they will be able to get the job done.

Offensive Line (8) Austin Jackson, Ereck Flowers, Ted Karras, Solomon Kindley, Robert Hunt, Jesse Davis, Michael Deiter, Jonathan Hubbard

Brian Flores decided to bring straight maulers on the offensive line and that’s what he did to near perfection with these additions to it. After a troubled start at Tackle for Ereck Flowers, he really should that his best position is in the interior of the Oline. They also brought in Ted Karras who started 15 games last season for the Patriots after there starting center was done for the year with a health scare. Two guys that will be able to open holes for our RBs to run through. In the draft the Dolphins drafted 3 Lineman in Austin Jackson, Robert Hunt, and Solomon Kindley. Jackson is very athletic on the left side but does need some retooling on his feet work and leverage, but I trust this coaching staff to do the necessary things in order to help Jackson with his development. Hunt is a big mauler man; he is too strong to get bull rushed on and has good hand placement as well. He can play anywhere on the right side of the offensive line, but I would love to see him be that Right Tackle for the Dolphins. The Dolphins also drafted Kindley who is another mauler in the interior of the offensive line and doesn’t let interior defensive lineman get passed him that easily. He is best in the run game opening up holes, which is going to be great for Howard and Breida. The Dolphins already have two guys that I think will still be on the roster in Jesse Davis and Michael Deiter, because one just having a contract extension and one on a rookie deal going into his sophomore season. Hopefully, those guys can be great depth for this team. And lastly, a sneaky good tackle picks up in UDFA in Jonathan Hubbard. Another mauler type that finishes his blocks and can get dirty with edge rushers as well, something that Flores seems like he likes. This is a much-improved offensive line and they can do some great things for whoever the QB is behind center.

Defensive Line (10) Shaq Lawson, Emmanuel Ogbah, Tyshun Render, Jason Strowbridge, Curtis Weaver, Raekwon Davis, Davon Godchaux, Benito Jones, Christian Wilkins

Wow, this front seven is nice. We start with the Defensive Line which is the most talented its been in years. With the versatility of all these guys, I expect big things from this unit and the defense in general. The Free agent Pickups of Shaq Lawson and Emmanuel Ogbah are amazing pickups that can generate pressure and sacks on opposing QBs. And so, will Rookies Curtis Weaver, Jason Strowbridge, and Tyshun Render who we picked up in the draft and UDFA. And Davon Godchaux, Christian Wilkins, Rookie Raekwon Davis, and Rookie UDFA Benito Jones, in the B and A gap stopping the Run, but I will never doubt the rushing ability of Wilkins and Davis due to them being able to rush from different positions. The most versatile defensive line in Miami in a long time and I am going to keep saying it.

LINEBACKERS (8) Jerome Baker, Vince Beigel, Kamu Grugier Hill, Reakwon Mcmillian, Elandon Roberts, Andrew Van Ginkel, Kyle Van Noy

The front seven looks even better now when you look at these linebackers on this team. I have eight on the 55-man roster. We start with the best one on the roster, Kyle Van Noy. This guy will be a complete beast for the Miami Dolphins. He said in his introductory zoom press conference that he is a “Football player” he can do anything on defense from rush off the edge, to rush in between the guards and centers, and can cover. The perfect Flores player. They also added his partner in New England with Elandon Roberts, who is a good MLB for Miami, and Kamu Grugier Hill, who has fast sideline to sideline speed. The Dolphins do already have young talent with Reakwon Mcmillian, and Jerome Baker, who will benefit from the free agency additions. And my sleeper to break out on this defense, Andrew Van Ginkel, he will have a good season with all that talent around him as he flashed a lot last season when he came back of IR. An improved front seven will do great things for a defense, and Chris Grier and Brian Flores know this and went crazy trenches and linebackers in order to improve a putrid unit last season.

CORNERBACKS (4) Xavien Howard, Noah Igbinoghene, Byron Jones, Ken Webster

Another position that I love on this defense is our corners. We got two legit lockdown corners and a first-round pick in Noah Igbinoghene, a very scary secondary to me. The Dolphins were somehow able to pull off signing star corner Byron Jones to pair with already star Xavien Howard, meaning your wide receiver one and two are covered, and if Igbinoghene can develop and become that nickel corner, everyone on the offense is clamped up, can you imagine that. Now, I love Nik Needham, I really do, when Xavien Howard got injured against the Steelers on MNF, he really stepped up and showed out for the team. Now, I really do believe in this defense he would strive as a free safety. Now hear me out, Nik Needham has quick feet, great ball skills, and amazingly long and sideline to sideline speed, all those traits go well with a free safety. He is the perfect person to put at the single-high safety coverage on defense. This way, we can have all our best players on the secondary and I do believe that he will strive at that position and be able to do what Flores wanted to with now Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. Making that switch would make a scary secondary even scarier. And you have depth with Corner Ken Webster, who was the third-best corner the Dolphins had last season, he can be a great help on special teams and is a solid corner if anyone gets hurt. Don’t sleep on Ken Webster. This is an amazing and versatile cornerback crew.

SAFTIES (5) Adrian Colbert, Clayton Fejedelem, Brandon Jones, Bobby Mccain, Nik Needham

Now we have the safeties. We are not that deep at safety, but I do believe that this is a more solid group then people think, especially with the Nik Needham switch to Free Safety. He and Eric Rowe, who had trouble at corner last year but immediately became good when he was put at strong safety, will be an amazing tandem to have along with our three starting corners. We also have depth guys with Adrian Colbert, who was a solid player for us at free safety last season and I am glad that we were able to secure him back in free agency as he will be good depth for us. The Dolphins also signed Clayton Fejedelem in free agency. He is a special team ace that could see snaps if there are any injuries to our other strong safeties at any time but will be that Walt Aikens special teams player for us and the leader of that group. Finally, we have Brandon Jones. I believe he will see the field a lot as he and Eric Rowe will swap in and out for each other. Jones is a smart player that, as his coach says, “is one of the best open-field tacklers he has ever seen”. He will strive in this defense due to him being able to move around a backfield and make plays as a Blitzer. This is a very underrated group and could be a great complement to the already stacked cornerback position.

Special Teams (3): P Matt Haack, K Jason Sanders, LS Blake Ferguson

Finally, we go to the guys on special teams. There really is no competition on who is going play what position, because you know, these are the only guys on the roster at there positions. We start with Matt the goat Haack, to me, he is one of the underrated punters in the league and has a cannon of a leg and has plenty of balls punted inside the 20s over his career as a Miami Dolphin. We also have Jason Sanders, a solid kicker for us in his career in Miami, hopefully, he can be a more consistent kicker over the course of his next couple years for Miami and we already have our franchise kicker and punter. Now, to our rookie long snapper, Blake Ferguson. No one expected our second to the last pick would have been a long snapper, but I was all for it. He is the best long snapper in the country for crying out loud and we got him in the sixth round. The fanbase obviously didn’t like the fact that we had to give up LS Taybor Pepper, a fan favorite, but now we have a much younger long snapper that will be here for a while hopefully.

And there you have it, my 55-man roster predictions in the books, what do you guys think?

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM: CLICK HERE