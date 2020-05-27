On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast Mike is joined by Dolphins beat reporter Safid Deen of the Sun-Sentinel to talk all things Miami Dolphins. Safid shares his thoughts on the Byron Jones signing and the moves Miami made in Free Agency, does he think Miami is done with free agency or is there still a move or two to be made, and he talks about the positions addressed in the draft by the Dolphins. We also dive into the quarterback situation with Fitzpatrick, Tua, and Rosen and how he thinks that will shake out when all is said and done. Then we close the show with getting Safid’s really super early prediction on how many games the Dolphins will win in 2020 as we glimpse into the future of not only the 2020 season but the long-term future of beyond 2020 with this Dolphins franchise. A great show as always any time we have on Safid Deen of the Sun-Sentinel.

