This is a different episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast. With little to no Miami Dolphins news to talk about this time a year on today’s show we go down memory lane and talk about the history of DolphinsTalk.com. We also learn of Mike’s background of being in the “fan site business” back in the late ’90s and his interactions with Ricky Willams’s family back in the day. How did the website come to be, how has the website grown over time, how and when did Tom come on board, and much much more is discussed. Not to mention Tom and Mike share some stories of their shenanigans that take place when they make their yearly trips to South Florida to cover games. So if you are looking for “breaking news” or a “hot take” on the upcoming 2020 Dolphins season, this isn’t the show for you as today’s show is dedicated to talking about the history of DolphinsTalk.com.

