As the season, training camp, and hopefully, on-field practices set to begin soon we Dolphins fans have started to ask, when will new Dolphins Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa become QB1. Many have speculated on different dates and weeks that Tua Tagovailoa could potentially become the starting Quarterback of this team. I’ve seen multiple articles and tweets from both fans and media members speculating and giving their opinions on when Tua Tagovailoa may become the starting Quarterback. So for this piece, I want to break down some of the options.

Option #1: Tua Redshirts his entire Rookie Year and doesn’t play a single game this year

This is one of the more popular opinions of twitter and in the media that Tua Tagovailoa. Most notably, ESPN Football Analyst and former NFL Quarterback Dan Orlovsky said that it’s a “no brainer” that Tua Tagovailoa should sit this entire season, but I disagree. Many use Patrick Mahomes as a perfect example of why Tua should redshirt this season, but it is important to remember that Mahomes and Tua are coming into two different situations. Patrick Mahomes was drafted by a consistent playoff team led by a consistent winning, playoff-caliber Quarterback in Alex Smith. Tua is joining us, the Dolphins, who don’t make the playoffs often. While I love me some Ryan Fitzpatrick, he’s Mr. Inconsistent. In my opinion, it serves the Dolphins better to play Tua this season, and even early this season and use Ryan Fitzpatrick as a mentor on the sideline.

Option #2: Week 3 vs the Jaguars

This is maybe the most popular option around those who want to see Tua play early like me. There may not be a better time to give Tua the reins than the easiest game of the schedule. Week 3 the Dolphins host the Jaguars on Thursday Night Football in what will be the most winnable game of the year. Starting Tua Week 3 would also give the Dolphins new offensive line a couple of games to get settled in. Not to mention Tua wouldn’t have to play two tope their defenses in New England and Buffalo weeks 1 and 2.

Option #4: Week 10 vs the Jets -Week 13 vs the Bengals

Weeks 10 through 13 also present different and intriguing options where the Dolphins could make Tua Tagovailoa the starter. Weeks 10-13 goes as follows, vs. the Jets at home, BYE, vs. Jets on the Road, and then vs. the Bengals at home. This is a very logical area of the schedule for Tua Tagovailoa to potentially be inserted into the lineup as it is definitely the easiest stretch on the schedule, and I could see the Dolphins coaching staff starting Tua in any of those three games.

Option #5: Week 1 vs the Patriots

The final option I want to talk about is starting Tua Tagovailoa week 1. Now if you had told me there was a chance that Tua would be able to play week 1 of his rookie year right after his hip injury I would have told you, that you’re crazy. But, it appears that Tua is close to 100% if he isn’t already there and he has been cleared for full football activities. Recently on social media, there have been videos showing Tua working out with trainers and he appears to be moving great. There have also been reports that people are expecting Tua to beat out Ryan Fitzpatrick and start week 1. Most notably, from Mike Freeman of Bleacher Report who reports that NFL Circles believe it is a “Foregone Conclusion” that Tua will start for the Dolphins week 1, so that’s something to keep in mind.

All in all, when we get to see Tua Tagovailoa as the starting quarterback for the Miami Dolphins will come down to the coaching staff, and specifically Brian Flores. I don’t believe Flores is going into training camp with a specific date of when he plans to start Tua. I believe that when Tua becomes the best Quarterback on the roster… Brian Flores will start him. Could that be Week 1? Definitely. Could that not happen at all this season? 100% But I’m willing to bet it happens sooner rather than later, and the closer we get to training camp and practices, the more I get excited to see the future of the Dolphins on the field.