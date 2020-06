On today’s show, Doug interviews Mike the founder of DolphinsTalk.com to talk about the Dolphins upcoming 2020 season and go over the new and improved Miami Dolphins roster. Plus Mike talks about the history of DolphinsTalk.com

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM: CLICK HERE