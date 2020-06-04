On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast we are joined by long-time Miami Dolphins beat reporter Alain Poupart of SI.com to talk about the Miami Dolphins offseason and their free agency moves, their 2020 draft, the selection of Tua Tagovailoa, and a preview the upcoming 2020 season.

