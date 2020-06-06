You may be wondering why Bruce Arians would be talking about whether the Miami Dolphins should start Tua or have him sit behind Ryan Fitzpatrick. Well, Arians was on TIDE 100.9 FM The Home of Alabama Sports on Thursday and was asked about it because he coached Peyton Manning, Andrew Luck, and Ben Rothlisberger when they were all in their first year in the league so he has a good perspective on how to handle highly touted quarterback prospects as they enter the league.

Here is what Arians had to say regarding the matter…

“I think it all depends on his health; if he’s healthy I’m playing him,” Arians said of Tagovailoa.

“I don’t think you learn anything holding a clipboard. You know, I had Peyton Manning his first year, Andrew Luck his first year, Ben [Roethlisberger] was one of those guys that went in by accident because Tommy Maddox got hurt. You miss all the practice reps, you miss the game reps. I don’t know what you learn holding a clipboard watching.”

Will this be the approach the Miami Dolphins take? Yet to be seen and time will tell. But interesting nonetheless to hear what a very well respected head coach, offensive mind, and quarterback guru (sorry Adam Gase) thinks about the matter.

For those that listen to our DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast, we have debated that topic numerous times and Mike and Tom fall on the side of if Tua outplays Fitzpatrick during training camp then no doubt he should be the Week 1 starter. Fitzpatrick is an older quarterback who has yet to put back to back quality seasons together in the NFL and we shouldn’t think that will start now.

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM: CLICK HERE