Ian Berger is back with another DolphinsTalk.com 2 Minute Drill and today Ian talks about Chris Simms of NBC Sports stating that Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham is a better quarterback than Tua. Ian also shares his thoughts on the new Dolphins defense as we get closer to the 2020 season.

