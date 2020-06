“The BigO” Orlando Alzugaray of SiriusXM Mad Dog Sports Radio talks about how the NFL and Roger Goodell should engage the Miami Dolphins and Dolphins owner Stephen Ross regarding social issues the league is facing today and on how to navigate those.

