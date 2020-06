The Dolphins completed their 2020 coaching staff by making the final two hires and additions to their staff. As reported by Field Yates of ESPN the Dolphins hired Steve Ferentz as a general assistant coach and Kolb Smith as an offensive QC coach.

The Dolphins have rounded out their coaching staff by hiring Steve Ferentz (the son of Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz) as a coaching assistant and former Chiefs RB Kolby Smith as their offensive QC coach. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) June 13, 2020

