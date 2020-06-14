On this week’s Landon and Jeff show, the boys discuss Bruce Arians comments on Tua, does a shorter preseason matter and who that helps and hurts, and how many wins can the Dolphins get. The Landon and Jeff Show is the only place where you can get a 14 year old’s take on the Miami Dolphins along with his dad’s. It can only be heard on DolphinsTalk.com
