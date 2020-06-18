Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard got some good news on Wednesday when the NFL announced they will not suspend or pass out any disciplinary action towards him for his domestic battery arrest from late December. Howard was cleared of legal discipline in February of the matter when Broward County dropped the charge after his fiance failed to press charges.

Dolphins CB Xavien Howard won’t be disciplined by the NFL for his December domestic battery arrest. @gunnerhal first. Howard’s legal charges on this case were dismissed in February and he’s now cleared to play Week 1. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) June 17, 2020

There is always a chance the Dolphins could issue an in-house suspension of some sort or their own disciplinary action against Howard for violating team rules, but that seems unlikely at this time.

