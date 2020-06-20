Miami Dolphins Legend Jim Kiick passed away on Saturday at the age of 73. Kiick was a member of the 1972 Dolphins team that had the Perfect Season. He along with backfield running mate Larry Csonka were nicknamed “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid.” The Dolphins drafted Kiick in the 5th round of the 1968 AFL Draft. Legendary Dolphins personnel man Joe Thomas said they selected Kiick because of his quick feet. In 7 seasons with the Dolphins, Kiick rushed for 3,759 yards and 28 touchdowns. In an era where the running game was emphasized Kiick was an integral part of the Dolphins three-headed rushing attack along with Larry Csonka and Mercury Morris.

In February of 2019, Jim Kiick’s son Brandon Kiick joined us on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast to talk about what it was like growing up the son of a Dolphins legend. He shares many stories from back in the day and shares many stories about his father. Listen to the interview below.

In 2017 it came out that Jim was suffering from dementia and early on-set dementia and had significant brain trauma. We here at DolphinsTalk.com want to pass along our condolences to the Kiick Family.

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM: CLICK HERE