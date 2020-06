Ian Berger is back with another DolphinsTalk.com 2 Minute Drill and today Ian talks about the CBS Sports ranking of the top cornerbacks in the NFL and how Byron Jones and Xavien Howard both made the list of Top 10 cornerbacks. Also, the NFL has sent a message to each NFL team stating that fans in the stands in 2020 is up to each State and what the team feels is best.

