In this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast, we talk about a variety of topics currently in the news surrounding the Miami Dolphins. We open up remembering Jim Kiick the legendary Dolphins running back who passed away over the weekend and share our thoughts on his time with the Dolphins. We also talk about the latest Tua health update and what this means as we are getting closer to training camp and does a healthy Tua automatically take over as the starting quarterback from day 1? We talk about it and why that very well may happen. We close the show opening up the mailbag and answering your listener questions that you have sent in. We will be doing a lot of Mailbag shows moving forward before training camp starts so be sure to send your questions to DolphinsTalk1977@gmail.com

