Allie Kiick the daughter of Jim Kiick has started a fundraiser in her father’s name to raise money for CTE research. The Concussion Legacy Foundation’s mission is to support athletes, Veterans, and all affected by concussions and CTE; achieve smarter sports and safer athletes through education and innovation and to End CTE through prevention and research.

The original goal was to raise $5,021.00 which has already been surpassed in just a few days. The new goal is to raise $21,000 in a month’s time since the fundraiser started.

All donations can be made through a Facebook Fundraiser Allie has set up. You can donate by Credit Card or Pay Pal. CLICK HERE TO DONATE

I encourage all Dolphins fans who can donate even the smallest amount to make a donation to this great cause to help CTE research and to honor a Miami Dolphins legend.

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM: CLICK HERE