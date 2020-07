Ian Berger is back with another DolphinsTalk.com 2 Minute Drill and today Ian talks about the NFL cutting preseason games and what that means for the Dolphins as well as the liability waivers fans will have to sign to go to NFL games. What the Dolphins are planning on for limited fans at games this year as well as much more.

