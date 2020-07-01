In this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast, a friend of the podcast Ross Tucker joins us to talk Miami Dolphins football. Ross is a former NFL player and is now an NFL analyst for Westwood One, CBS Sports, and has his own website and podcast at RossTucker.com. Ross like many in the media these days has a positive outlook for the Dolphins as they move forward in year two of this rebuilding process. Ross shares his thoughts on Tua, Brian Flores, and all of the Dolphins moves this offseason from free agency and the Draft. We also talk to Ross about the outlook of actually having football (NCAA and NFL) this fall with the current state of COVID-19.

Also, later this week Tom and I will be doing another Mailbag show. We will be doing a lot of Mailbag shows moving forward before the start of training camp so be sure to send your questions to DolphinsTalk1977@gmail.com

