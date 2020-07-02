In this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast, we talk about a variety of topics currently in the news surrounding the Miami Dolphins and open up the mailbag. We talk about all of the latest news surrounding the NFL and how they are dealing with the COVID situation. The preseason being cut from 4 games to 2 and what that means for the Dolphins. We talk about the NFL trimming training camp rosters from 90 players and what the Miami Dolphins 3 plans are for this upcoming season regarding fans in attendance. We also open up the Mailbag and answer the questions that you have sent in. Some of the questions we answer are regarding Tua being injury-prone, the strongest and weakest positions on this Dolphins roster, the Dolphins radio booth, Adam Gase, and the 2020 Dolphins linebackers and more. We will be doing a lot of Mailbag shows moving forward before training camp starts so be sure to send your questions to DolphinsTalk1977@gmail.com

(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN)

YOU CAN ALSO FIND THE PODCAST ON TUNEIN GOOGLE PLAY, & STITCHER

Previous Guests on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast are Jarvis Landry, Albert Wilson, Mike Tannenbaum, Michael Thomas, Phil Simms, Sam Madison, OJ McDuffie, Ronnie Brown, Patrick Surtain, Oronde Gadsden, Richmond Webb, Armando Salguero, Hal Habib, Dave Hyde, Troy Stradford, Jim “CRASH” Jensen, Alain Poupart, Jason Lieser, Marco Coleman, Mark Clayton, Taybor Pepper, Ross Tucker, Todd Wade, Jay Fiedler, Patrick Cobbs, Orlando Alzugaray, Antwan Staley, Greg Likens, Cameron Wolfe, Safid Deen, Jeff Fox, Clay Ferraro, Tim Robbie, Shawn Wooden, Benjamin Allbright, Jim Florentine, Roy Wood Jr., Carlo DeVito, Tre Watson, Brandon Lang, Charlie Potter, and Kevin Donnalley. BE SURE TO CHECK OUT OUR ARCHIVES TO LISTEN TO THOSE PREVIOUS GUESTS ON OUR PODCAST.

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM: CLICK HERE