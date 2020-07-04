Aaron the Brain is back for his final film review episode. This week he’s breaking down Jason Strowbridge, Curtis Weaver, and Malcolm Perry. Hear the good, the bad, and where they fit into the Dolphins’ plans. Then, the Brain answers some questions from the listeners. It’s a jam-packed episode of your new favorite Miami Dolphins podcast, THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW!
