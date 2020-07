Today, Louis Ragone and Michael Fink walk through The Dolphin’s history of trading starting in 1966 through 1990. We’ll discuss the deals and give you some insight as to the quality of the trades and players received. Smart trading as well as an impressive use of later round picks were a key component of building our championship teams as you’ll hear. The work of GM Joe Thomas was nothing short of amazing. We close the show wondering just how much this season is going to be affected by Covid-19.