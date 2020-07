Ian Berger is back with another DolphinsTalk.com 2 Minute Drill and today Ian talks about NFL teams having to cut down rosters before training camp as roster sizes could be reduced this year in training camp. He also talks about some teams announcing the maximum number of fans in the stands this year for games, as well as what PFF ranked the Dolphins roster this year vs other teams rosters heading into the 2020 season.

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM: CLICK HERE