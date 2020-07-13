Training camp is two weeks away and rookies report in a week, football season is almost here. It’s an exciting time to be a fan of the Miami Dolphins because football is back. I’m as excited as ever for this team not only because a new year is about to start, but also I’m excited about the direction this team is heading. The team for the past two decades has been floundering and has been going in too many different directions, but last year they ripped the whole roster apart and started to rebuild. It’s something this team should have done a while ago. Some of our teams were close and couldn’t get over the hump. The team drafted poorly and spend poorly bringing in free agents. When general manager Chris Grier was handed the football reins, he decided this team had to go in a different direction because the way things were being done before wasn’t working. And while we all have optimism for the 2020 Dolphins, we have to remember there will be growing pains along the way.

When Grier decided to go into a full rebuild mode, I was in favor of it because this team had a bunch of veterans with bloated contracts and weren’t playing up to their standards. They also had draft picks that weren’t playing well. Grier has been apart of the organization for 20 years so I was skeptical of handing him control of the football operations because you would think he had a hand in some of the organization’s decisions. However, maybe the people in charge didn’t listen to his opinions and let their egos get in the way. Grier got rid of a lot of players and in the process, the team had $60 in dead salary cap money for players no longer on the roster. In the process, the Dolphins weren’t active in free agency. He also traded away players like Ryan Tannehill, Laremy Tunsil, and Minkah Fitzpatrick to get draft picks. In the case of the Tunsil trade, he netted 2 first-round picks and second-round picks which is a ridiculous return in a trade. He also picked up an extra first-round pick for Fitzpatrick.

With the moves Grier made the Dolphins struggled horribly last year to start with new head coach Brian Flores. The Dolphins were awful and couldn’t watch them losing their first 2 games by a combined score of 103-10 at home. However, as the season went on the team slowly got better and after starting 0-7 they won 5 of their last 9 games to finish 5-11 including a season-ending win in New England against the hated New England Patriots. The Patriots were playing for a first-round bye and the Dolphins were just finishing their season.

