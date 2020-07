Ian Berger is back with another DolphinsTalk.com 2 Minute Drill and today Ian talks about training camp plans for the Miami Dolphins as well as the teams plans for Tua this upcoming season. Ian also goes over Colin Cowherd’s segment from the other day as he ranked the Dolphins as the 3rd most interesting team to watch in 2020.

