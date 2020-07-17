In this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast Tom and Mike open up the listener mailbag and answer your questions. They talk about who is a better WR Grant or Wilson, whether a Dolphins player has ever blocked them on Twitter before, who are the Top 5 Miami Dolphins WR’s in team history, why the 2021 Draft might not be a great draft to have a boatload of draft picks in, and much much more. We also talk about all of the COVID Dolphins news and what the team is doing for training camp, the preseason games, and possibly the regular season as the organization announced some of their plans for the 2020 season.

Previous Guests on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast are Jarvis Landry, Albert Wilson, Mike Tannenbaum, Michael Thomas, Phil Simms, Sam Madison, OJ McDuffie, Ronnie Brown, Patrick Surtain, Oronde Gadsden, Richmond Webb, Armando Salguero, Hal Habib, Dave Hyde, Troy Stradford, Jim “CRASH” Jensen, Alain Poupart, Jason Lieser, Marco Coleman, Mark Clayton, Taybor Pepper, Ross Tucker, Todd Wade, Jay Fiedler, Patrick Cobbs, Orlando Alzugaray, Antwan Staley, Greg Likens, Cameron Wolfe, Safid Deen, Jeff Fox, Clay Ferraro, Tim Robbie, Shawn Wooden, Benjamin Allbright, Jim Florentine, Roy Wood Jr., Carlo DeVito, Tre Watson, Brandon Lang, Charlie Potter, and Kevin Donnalley. BE SURE TO CHECK OUT OUR ARCHIVES TO LISTEN TO THOSE PREVIOUS GUESTS ON OUR PODCAST.

