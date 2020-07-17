One of the hottest debates in football is determining who’s the best quarterback in the NFL today. The quarterback scene in the NFL has never looked so good. Undoubtedly, the ranking of all starting quarterbacks during the 2020 season is even better than last year’s lineup. There’s no denying that the quarterback spot is the most critical position to watch out for in the world of football.

The NFL quarterback scene has moved seismically over the last four years. The arrival of Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, Baltimore Ravens’ Lamar Jackson, Seattle Seahawks’ Russell Wilson, and other notable newcomers caused a stir in the NFL.

It’s amazing how fast the NFL is changing. This year’s quarterbacks proved to be something to look forward to. Will their performance bring their teams to victory, or will they have to see another team snatch the esteemed NFL Trophy? Listed below are this season’s most promising Quarterbacks.

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes was considered the league’s most dangerous and practical quarterback. He snagged the record of the most clutch during his incredible closing performance to defeat the 49ers in Super Bowl 54. This season, Mahomes expects to be selected as a QB1 and ranking in the top three amongst the league’s greatest Quarterbacks.

From an analytical standpoint, Mahomes is a great gun-slinger, with the ability to throw 300 plus yards in all the games he played. Mahomes has an excellent receiving corps and is an excellent running quarterback helping him keep the defenses he plays honest. As a result, Patrick Mahomes is just one of this year’s best quarterbacks.

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

This time, Lamar Jackson’s DYAR is the fifth-highest in the NFL, with his QBR and DVOA ranking in the top two among all NFL quarterbacks. Despite the lack of support, Jackson still managed to become a valuable player this season.

His rushing success, paired with great progress as a passer, made it clear that Jackson will not retreat anytime soon. Jackson is still prepared to threaten the other NFL teams for the next decade.

Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks

At the age of 31, Russell Wilson is one of the most underrated players of his time. Wilson has played eight NFL seasons and won an impressive 9+ games each season. He has made it to eight straight season starts and never lost a year in the NFL.

Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints had some of the best offenses in the league. Brees missed five games last season, only managing 27 touchdown passes and only four picks. He has returned this year to try and get a second Super Bowl win as he continues to play at a high level.

Drew Brees is still powerful in his role as the quarterback and the borderline QB2. Overall, he is the third-best quarterback, second-best rating passer, second top DYAR, and top DVOA of the NFL. Despite his age, Brees still has the best stats in the NFL.

Tom Brady, Tampa Bay

The greatest of the great maybe, Tom Brady is a very efficient quarterback, scoring 15+ points in eight of his games last season with the New England Patriots. With Brady now in Tampa Bay, he will find himself surrounded by one of the best receiving teams in the league. The Buccaneers will be able to provide Brady with a quality tight end that can change the connections and open the field.

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

Aaron Rodger has the best passer rating, lowest interception percentage, and the most recent passing attempts without throwing an INT in league history. Last season, Rodger had an efficient performance, where he averaged 278.4 points, 4,002 passing yards, 26 TDs, and just four catches.

This season, Aaron Rodgers will continue to play under Matt LaFleur as his head coach. Ever since becoming the Green Bay Packers franchise quarterback, Aaron Rodgers has been one of the best in the NFL. The Green Bay Packers saw a real loss in passing yards each game with a correction in their points each game. Due to Matt LaFleur’s offense having made subpar production in the last year, Rodger is likely to be an option for QB3 by 2020

Takeaway

It’s no doubt that quarterbacks significantly affect the run of the game. They are the leaders of the offense, ready to do whatever it takes to win the victory. Whether you’re going to bet on NFL point spreads or any other betting lines, you should always consider the prowess of a team’s quarterback. No position is more important than a quarterback, so make sure that you place your wagers on a team with a strong leader.

