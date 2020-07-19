Adam Beasley and Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald are reporting that the Miami Dolphins have informed all of their rookies not to report to the team facility in Davie, FL on Tuesday, July 21st as expected and that their report day has been pushed back. They will now be reporting on Thursday, July 23rd. No word if that date could be pushed back again as we get closer to that day later in the week.

The COVID situation and the number of cases in the South Florida region have skyrocketed in recent weeks and it has put the Miami Dolphins in a tough situation as they prepare to open up training camp. The safety of the players is first and foremost and with the numbers rising in the region the Dolphins had no choice but to delay the rookie’s report date. There have been rumblings about whether the Dolphins will even be able to hold training in South Florida due to the disastrous COVID situation in the area but the plan is, at this time, to move ahead with a training camp in Davie, FL starting on July 28th. Of course, everything is subject to change.

Stay tuned to DolphinsTalk.com for more on this story as it develops.

