In this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast Tom and Mike go over all of the latest hurdles and roadblocks the NFL and the NFLPA have right now regarding the opening of training camp. How does it affect the Miami Dolphins and what players/positions will be hurt the most? We answer those questions and also do a deep dive into what exactly the hold up is and what the players are looking for right now and why hasn’t this been resolved yet. We talk about what needs to be done, what should be done, and what will probably happen and speculate on how this might play out. We also open up the listener mailbag and answer a few of your questions on this matter. As always if you have questions you want us to read on the show please email us at DolphinsTalk1977@gmail.com.

