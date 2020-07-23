With the onset of training camp upon us, the Miami Dolphins have officially signed every member of their 2020 rookie class. Guard Robert Hunt out of Louisiana-Lafayette signed on Wednesday to a four-year deal and was the last of the Dolphins’ eleven-man draft class to put pen to paper. Without further adieu, and as a final preparatory note before these new Dolphins report to the team today, Thursday, July 23rd, let’s take a quick look at the contract breakdowns* for all of the rookies and where they might fit onto the roster.

(*Guaranteed money, fifth-year options in the case of rookies, incentives, etc., also factor into the real values of NFL contracts, but for the sake of brevity we’ll stick to the bare bones here.)

Tua Tagovailoa, 6-0, 217 lbs, QB, Alabama (as if you didn’t already know that): 4 years, $30,275,438 for an annual average of $7,568,860. Health permitting, Tagovailoa will be an option as the starting QB this year with Ryan Fitzpatrick and is poised to take over the role naturally either this season or next. After a college career as the most efficient passer in FBS history, the future looks bright for Tua and his future with the Dolphins as long as he can stay healthy.

Austin Jackson, 6-5, 317 lbs, T, USC: 4 years, $13,640,342 for an annual average of $3,410,086. A raw but extremely gifted and athletic tackle prospect, Jackson will hopefully find a place on the starting offensive line immediately or work his way there as the season progresses. He’ll likely find a home at left tackle.

Noah Igbinoghene, 5-11, 197 lbs, CB, Auburn: 4 years, $11,254,210 for an annual average of $2,813,553. As a superbly athletic but smaller cornerback, Igbinoghene will likely see time in the slot this season as part of a versatile Dolphins secondary. He has plenty of experience outside as well but will be needed more often inside with Xavien Howard and Byron Jones already on the boundaries.

Robert Hunt, 6-6, 323 lbs, T, Louisiana-Lafayette: 4 years, $8,065,741 for an annual average of $2,016,435. The last rookie to sign his contract and an absolute monster on tape in college, Hunt will likely play an integral role on the Dolphins’ offensive line this year. He’ll compete with incumbent Jesse Davis for the starting right tackle job but slide into the right guard spot if he isn’t able to win that battle.

Raekwon Davis, 6-7, 313 lbs, DT, Alabama: 4 years, $5,655,499 for an annual average of $2,540,160. A massive human being even for the defensive tackle position, Davis possesses a unique blend of length and athleticism that is rare for a man of his size. If the coaches can develop his technique and get the most out of him, Davis figures to play a solid number of snaps along the Dolphins’ defensive front and spell Davon Godchaux and Christian Wilkins.

Brandon Jones, 6-0, 191 lbs, S, Texas: 4 years, $4,873,092 for an annual average of $1,218,273. Jones put out some spectacular tape against top-notch college receivers in his division like former LSU receiver Justin Jefferson and will be another piece the Dolphins can move around in their secondary. He’ll likely see work at both safety and slot corner as the season progresses, and has experience returning punts.

Solomon Kindley, 6-4, 339 lbs, G, Georgia: 4 years, $4,079,570 for an annual average of $1,019,893. Kindley has gotten flak from scouts for his keg-like build, but he’s an absolute road-grader when it comes to run blocking on the offensive line. His build and lack of length will likely keep him inside, but he stands to compete for one of the guard spots with Ereck Flowers, Michael Deiter, and either Robert Hunt or Jesse Davis.

Jason Strowbridge, 6-5, 273 lbs, DE North Carolina: 4 years, $3,621,493 for an annual average of $905,373. One of the many players the Dolphins added this season to bolster the defensive line, Strowbridge played both inside and outside in college and will likely swing between both DE and DT in his rookie season wherever he can get snaps as the coaching staff figures out the ideal rotation in the trenches.

Curtis Weaver, 6-3, 265 lbs, DE, Boise State: 4 years, $3,602,992 for an annual average of $900,748. Weaver racked up 81.5 combined career sacks and tackles for loss during his college career and is the record holder in the Mountain West conference for career sacks. Known for his bubbly personality and easy demeanor, he isn’t the twitchiest on tape and won’t wow with his build, but he possesses good bend and overall playmaking ability. He’ll likely work his way into the rotation as a DE this season while also catching a few stand-up reps in the 3-4.

Blake Ferguson, 6-3, 226 lbs, LS, LSU: 4 years, $3,385,448 for an annual average of $871,362. Ferguson is a long snapper and I can’t say that’s my area of expertise, but he does an excellent job of spinning the football between his legs on its way to the punter and then getting downfield to hit people. Barring a surprise, the long snapper job is his for the 2020 season.

Malcolm Perry, 5-10, 181 lbs, WR/RB/QB, Navy (Go USNA, baby): 4 years, $3,370,488 for an annual average of $842,622. Last but certainly not least, the 2020 graduate from the United States Naval Academy holds the FBS single-season rushing record for a QB with 2,017 yards on the ground last year. Perry is a smart, versatile, and incredibly nimble player who could fill several roles for the Dolphins on special teams or offense. He possesses good straight-line speed but makes his money with superior balance and vision, and has experience as a returner, receiver, running back, and quarterback. Expect him to stick on the roster as a niche-type player that Chan Gailey could get creative within this Dolphins offense.

