Aaron and Josh are back together again for the first in the Same Old Dolphins Retro Rewatch Series. This first look back at a classic Dolphins game features Joe Montana and the Chiefs taking on the Dolphins in a 1994 AFC Wild Card matchup. Before the get into the game, they talk about some of the more recent developments around Training Camp and the establishment of IDERs. Then they get into the game and have a lot of run reminiscing. It’s a unique episode of your new favorite Miami Dolphins podcast, THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW!