ProFootballTalk is reporting the Miami Dolphins have traded a 2021 conditional draft pick to the Chicago Bears for Tight End Adam Shaheen. In 27 games for the Bears Shaheen has started 13 games, caught 4 touchdowns, and has a total of 26 receptions for 249 yards. In 2019 Shaheen played in only 8 games, started 2, and caught 9 passes for 74 yards with no touchdowns. Shaheen was a 2nd round pick in the 2017 draft by the Bears.

The Dolphins lack depth at the tight end position and with Durham Smyth underachieving since being drafted by the Dolphins and free agent Michael Roberts having not played a game since 2018, the Dolphins had to make a move to sure up their depth at the tight end position behind Mike Gesicki.

BREAKING: Dolphins Trade for TE Adam Shaheen pic.twitter.com/r98mMWtc5T — DolphinsTalk.com (@DolphinsTalk) July 25, 2020

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM: CLICK HERE