The Miami Dolphins enter 2020 Training Camp with more questions than answers. In what has been a crazy year on many levels the craziness has affected the NFL on many levels. From a virtual draft to no preseason games, and now a training camp that will have fans waiting for updates on COVID test results more than position battles.

As the Dolphins, like every other NFL team, prepare to have their entire roster at training camp this upcoming week it will be a training camp like no other they have seen before.

Rosters limited to 80 players, mandatory virtual meetings, mandatory COVID testing waiting periods after the tests have been administered, and a three-week ramp up until the players can put on pads and have “contact” in practice.

It is still unknown if Week 1 of the regular season will begin on time or if it will be delayed to give teams more time to prepare, like with many things in the NFL and the world these days they will play it by ear and adjust on the fly. One thing we do know is that the NFL is going to give this season a shot and hope for the best.

Will they be able to play 16 regular-season games and a playoff?

Will they have to pull the plug on the season after a month of trying?

What happens if a team gets infected with COVID and a large group of players fail a test mid-week or late in the week?

Questions, questions, questions….with no answers yet.

The Miami Dolphins enter this 2020 training camp looking to build off of their 5-win 2019 season. And they have just as many questions on the field as the league does off the field. Can Miami beat that number? Time will tell.

The main question is whether Tua Tagavoila is healthy and is he ready to take the helm at quarterback come Week 1. An NFL football team is built of numerous players at various positions but we can be totally honest and if you don’t have a franchise quarterback or at least grooming one then you are just whistling through the graveyard and spinning your wheels in the mud. Ryan Fitzpatrick is a nice player and he was OK in 2019. But Fitzpatrick is Fitzpatrick and well….that is nothing to get excited about. Tua can be special and can be a guy to take the Dolphins places they haven’t been since Marino. So, the biggest question is when will Tua see the field in 2020.

The second biggest question is around that offensive line, can the Dolphins offensive line bet better than it was in 2019. There are lots of new faces on this 2020 offensive line but does new equal better? While I think the offensive line will be improved (lord knows it can’t be any worse) the jury is still out on if it can be good.

Next question the facing the Dolphins is that running games, and do they have one. When your on-again-off-again starting quarterback who is pushing 40 is the teams leading rusher that is a really bad sign. Jordan Howard and Matt Breida are two new faces and that should help. Until we see results on the field this is a question that will hover over the Dolphins offense.

Speaking of the Dolphins offense, Chan Gailey is back as the offensive coordinator. Gailey had a cup of coffee in Miami close to 20 years ago when Dave Wannstedt was the head coach. He’s been out of the league a couple of years and can he improve an offense that was atrocious last year?

On the other side of the ball, there is just one question and that is can this Dolphins defense generate a pass rush. Shaq Lawson and Emmanuel Ogbah were brought in and underachievers like Charles Harris and Taco Charlton were shipped off. In the draft, the Dolphins added Raekwon Davis, Jason Strowbridge, and Curtis Weaver. Much like with the offensive line a lot of new faces in the mix, but will that mean improved results?

It’s year two of a rebuild in Miami and the Dolphins enter the 2020 training camp with more questions than answers. I am not sure they will get the answers to any of these questions in training camp due to the unorthodox nature of this camp, but maybe they will see some early signs that will help put these questions to rest as the 2020 regular season will be here before we all know it.

