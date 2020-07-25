Unconfirmed reports state the NFL and NFLPA have agreed on only letting teams have 80 players on their roster at the start of training camp and the Miami Dolphins have started to make some roster cuts giving some confirmation that these reports are true. Below is the list of players who have been released by the Dolphins at this time. This list will continue to be updated throughout the next few days, keep checking this page for the most up to date information and news on more releases.

RELEASED PLAYERS

DT Ray Lima

WR Ricardo Luis

QB Jake Rudock

