As training camp 2020 in Miami starts to begin the Dolphins have placed 3 players on the Reserve/COVID-19 List. Those players are…

Long Snapper- Blake Ferguson

DT- Benito Jones

CB- Cordrea Tankersley

This doesn’t mean those 3 players failed a COVID Test. It means they have been in contact with someone who has COVID or they failed a COVID test. Per NFL Rules the team doesn’t have to disclose which one it is.

Details on Reserve/COVID-19 List — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) July 27, 2020

Also on Monday the Dolphins claimed CB Javaris Davis from Kansas City and released Tight End Michael Roberts. Davis was in this past years draft and was waived without ever getting on the practice field in Kansas City.

