Ian Berger is back with another DolphinsTalk.com 2 Minute Drill and today Ian talks about the Dolphins trade for tight end Adam Shaheen and who the Dolphins released over the past weekend. As well as some of the players the Dolphins recently placed on their Reserve/COVID-19 List and what does that exactly mean.

