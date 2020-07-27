In this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast Tom and Mike go over all of the latest Miami Dolphins news. They talk about the trade that brought Tight End Adam Shaheen to the Dolphins on Saturday and why this isn’t a big move by any means it is a wise move. They also, talk about the five players Miami has cut in recent days from their roster in an effort to get the roster down to 80 players. While no big surprises the release of one player lets you read between the lines of what it may mean for two other players on the Dolphins roster as training camp is about to start. They also talk about the Dolphins 2021 salary cap situation with the news that the 2021 salary cap cannot under any circumstances dip below $175 million. Where does that leave Miami salary cap shape wise heading into the 2021 offseason? If Miami had to make any cuts who would be the names at the top of the list based solely on their contract, and some more long-term speculation in regards to the salary cap for next year. And they close out the show reading your listener mail as they open up the mailbag. AND TOM AND MIKE READ THE GREATEST MAILBAG QUESTION EVER SENT INTO THE DOLPHINSTALK.COM MAILBAG IN THE HISTORY OF THE WEBSITE! You will surely want to tune in and listen to this amazing question. As always if you have questions you want us to read on the show please email us at DolphinsTalk1977@gmail.com.

