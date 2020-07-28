The Miami Dolphins have placed superstar cornerback Xavien Howard on PUP list today, the first day of veterans reporting to training camp. Howard had knee surgery eight months ago but is still not ready to hit the practice field and do work with the team. Howard can come off the list at any time and join back in with football activities, but if Howard is still on the PUP list come Week 1 of the regular season by rule he must miss the first six weeks of the regular season.

Dolphins place Xavien Howard on the active/physically unable to perform list. As we reported, his knee surgery last winter was more serious than a clean-up. Working back slowly but is doing on-field work. LB Calvin Munson on active/non-football injury list. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) July 28, 2020

Howard only played in five games last season before being shut down due to the knee issue. Howard has had knee issues off and on throughout his time in the NFL and it is an issue that isn’t going away. Howard had some off the field issues this offseason where he was arrested for a domestic battery charge. That charge was later dropped and no punishment from the league was placed on Howard.

The Dolphins brought in high priced free agent CB Byron Jones in the offseason and also used a first-round pick on Noah Igbinoghene to pair with Howard in the defensive backfield. Some people say they made those additions were too to mitigate the risk with Howard with both his off the field issues and his knee situation. The secondary and defensive backfield is considered the strength of the Dolphins defense heading into the 2020 season. The Dolphins claimed cornerback Javaris Davis (cousin of former Dolphins first-round draft pick Vontae Davis) on Monday to add more depth to the defensive backfield while Howard is working himself back into shape and rehabs his knee.

