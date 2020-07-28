On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast we are joined by Clay Ferraro from WPLG 10 ABC Miami to talk all things Miami Dolphins. We talk about the COVID situation in South Florida and how it is affecting the way of life down there and may affect the Miami Dolphins and the upcoming NFL season. What the South Florida region is like and is it total Tua-Mania at the moment. What is Tua’s time-frame in 2020 and when may he see the field. We talk about Byron Jones and what his addition means to this Dolphins defense as well as the other new faces on the Dolphins defense. And we go around the AFC East and look at the competition Miami is facing inside their always changing division. All of this and much more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast.

Previous Guests on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast are Jarvis Landry, Albert Wilson, Mike Tannenbaum, Michael Thomas, Phil Simms, Sam Madison, OJ McDuffie, Ronnie Brown, Patrick Surtain, Oronde Gadsden, Richmond Webb, Armando Salguero, Hal Habib, Dave Hyde, Troy Stradford, Jim “CRASH” Jensen, Alain Poupart, Jason Lieser, Marco Coleman, Mark Clayton, Taybor Pepper, Ross Tucker, Todd Wade, Jay Fiedler, Patrick Cobbs, Orlando Alzugaray, Antwan Staley, Greg Likens, Cameron Wolfe, Safid Deen, Jeff Fox, Clay Ferraro, Tim Robbie, Shawn Wooden, Benjamin Allbright, Jim Florentine, Roy Wood Jr., Carlo DeVito, Tre Watson, Brandon Lang, Charlie Potter, and Kevin Donnalley. BE SURE TO CHECK OUT OUR ARCHIVES TO LISTEN TO THOSE PREVIOUS GUESTS ON OUR PODCAST.

