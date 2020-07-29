On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast Mike talks about the news of Xavien Howard being placed on the PUP list and what that means in the short term and long term. Also, Mike talks about the reason why tight end Michael Roberts was released by the Dolphins earlier this week and how 2nd-year offensive linemen Michael Deiter is going to have an opportunity to win the starting center position this training camp. Mike shares his thoughts on various players from around the NFL opting out of the 2020 season and what that means and why no fans should be making light of these decisions. And how the AFC East seems in the early going to be affected the most by these decisions as various Patriots and Bills have opted out on the season. The show ends with some advice for a fellow Dolphins fan who is in a dilemma and needs our help.

