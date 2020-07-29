Former Jets Safety Jamal Adams got traded to the Seahawks for a bundle of selections. Two 1st round picks and a 3rd rounder. Last year disgruntled Corner, Jalen Ramsey, was traded for multiple 1st round picks. These guys can flat out play. They’re Pro Bowl and even All-Pro type players. The reason why I am bringing this up is simple, it gives me flashbacks to the Minkah Fitzpatrick trade and whether the Phins got in return what he was worth. Now hear me out…

Jamal Adams, Jalen Ramsey, and Minkah should all be in the same sentence when we’re talking about talent. They all have certain attributes that make them great. For example, Adams is a physical Safety who plays well in the box. He had 6.5 sacks last year. He is a presence in any teams secondary. Jalen Ramsey is a stud cover man; he can take out any team’s number one Wide Receiver. He is going to get paid very soon by the Rams. Minkah is an all-around player, he has a nose for the ball. Last year he won 2 games by himself for the Steelers. In my opinion, he is Earl Thomas in his early days with the Seahawks.

I get it. Minkah didn’t want to be in Miami during the rebuild and being played out of his natural position. But Ramsey and Adams wanted out as well. They netted two 1st round picks a piece. Looking back, Miami only received a 1st round pick for Minkah, but doesn’t that look a little light now? Fitzpatrick was in the running for Defensive Player of the Year after he got traded. I feel like Miami got the short end of the deal. Ramsey and Adams only wanted out because of money, Minkah was entering his 2nd year. He had 4 more years of being controlled. It wasn’t money, it was a scheme and fit.

I’m thinking of how it could have been if Byron Jones, Xavien Howard with Minkah were playing over the top. Wow, what a secondary that could have been! That would have topped Sam Madison, Patrick Surtain, and Brock Marion of the late 90’s teams. What’s done is done, we can’t be upset about the past because that’s what it is…the past. It would be an easier pill to swallow with another 1st round pick this year for Minkah. It’s hard to replace a young star, but let’s hope Miami can make up for that trade in the near future.

As always, Phins up!

