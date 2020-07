Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores spoke with the media on Wednesday with a virtual press conference over ZOOM. He spoke about changes to the facility, health update on Xavien Howard, where Tua is at health-wise and if he has any restrictions, plus the challenges of training camp this year with the COVID situation. All of that and much more was discussed.

