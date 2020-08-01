We here at DolphinsTalk.com are proud to partner up with Triumph Books to bring you a great deal on the soon to be released book written by Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald titled 100 THINGS DOLPHINS FANS SHOULD KNOW BEFORE THEY DIE.

Use the Promo Code DOLPHINSTALK while purchasing the book at this link and you will save 25% off the price: CLICK HERE TO BUY BOOK

This is a book that is a must-have for all fans of the Miami Dolphins. This will also make the perfect Christmas give for the Miami Dolphins fan in your life. The offer runs from Aug 1st to November 1st. Be sure to take advantage of this great deal.

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM: CLICK HERE