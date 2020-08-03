On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast Mike talks about the latest Dolphins players to be added to the COVID list. Since our last podcast, three Dolphins players have been added to the COVID list and one has come off. Get the latest names and what this means and what any player’s time-table is to return. Over the weekend 3 Miami Dolphins players spoke with the media and a lot of interesting things came from that media session. What’s Ryan Fitzpatrick’s role in 2020? Ryan Fitzpatrick spoke about his relationship with Tua is, his role with the Dolphins this year, and how he is handing Tua-Mania in Miami and how he knows he is just the placeholder at quarterback until Tua is ready. Bobby McCain also spoke to the media and spoke about the player’s responsibility this year with the COVID situation. And Jesse Davis also spoke and gave some insight into this year’s offensive line. To close out the show Mike talks about well known Dolphins Hater Mike Golic and his final day as host of his ESPN morning radio show. Mike talks about how the Dolphins did Mike Golic wrong back in 1994 and shares that story for those who have never heard or don’t know about it.

(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN)

YOU CAN ALSO FIND THE PODCAST ON TUNEIN GOOGLE PLAY, & STITCHER

Previous Guests on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast are Jarvis Landry, Albert Wilson, Mike Tannenbaum, Michael Thomas, Phil Simms, Sam Madison, OJ McDuffie, Ronnie Brown, Patrick Surtain, Oronde Gadsden, Richmond Webb, Armando Salguero, Hal Habib, Dave Hyde, Troy Stradford, Jim “CRASH” Jensen, Alain Poupart, Jason Lieser, Marco Coleman, Mark Clayton, Taybor Pepper, Ross Tucker, Todd Wade, Jay Fiedler, Patrick Cobbs, Orlando Alzugaray, Antwan Staley, Greg Likens, Cameron Wolfe, Safid Deen, Jeff Fox, Clay Ferraro, Tim Robbie, Shawn Wooden, Benjamin Allbright, Jim Florentine, Roy Wood Jr., Carlo DeVito, Tre Watson, Brandon Lang, Charlie Potter, and Kevin Donnalley. BE SURE TO CHECK OUT OUR ARCHIVES TO LISTEN TO THOSE PREVIOUS GUESTS ON OUR PODCAST.

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM: CLICK HERE