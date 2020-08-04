Miami Dolphins WR Allen Hurns is the first Miami Dolphins player thus far to announce he is opting out and will not play in this upcoming 2020 season. Hurns made the announcement on his social media accounts and the reason he gave was he is expecting a baby boy soon and for the health and safety of his family he felt this was the best decision. The deadline to Opt-Out is Thursday, August 6th at 4 pm eastern time.

With Hurns now out of the picture for the 2020 season a spot has opened up for players like Isiah Ford and Gary Jennings to have a more active role this upcoming season.

