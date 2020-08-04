The Miami Dolphins released 2 players on Tuesday. Cornerback Cordrea Tankersly was removed from the COVID list and then promptly let go by the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins also released long snapper Rex Sunahara. They had signed Sunahara late last week when rookie long snapper Blake Ferguson was on the COVID list. Since then Ferguson was removed from the COVID list and the need for Sunhara was no longer there.

Tankersley was a 2017 3rd round draft selection by Chris Grier who Miami had high hopes for. Early on in his rookie season, he showed flashes of someone who may be a contributor and a possible starter or nickel cornerback. He played in and started 11 games as a rookie. He tore his ACL in November of 2018 and never took another snap for the Dolphins from that point on. With the Dolphins making numerous additions to their secondary over the last two offseasons combined with Tankersley’s inability to stay healthy his release is no surprise.

End of the line for Cordrea Tankersley with the Dolphins. 2017 third round pick waived after coming off the reserve/COVID-19* list. Team also waived long snapper Rex Sunahara. — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) August 4, 2020

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM: CLICK HERE