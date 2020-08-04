On this week’s show we look at Jerome Baker, Raekwon McMillan, and Christian Wilkins. We’ll tell you where each can improve in our opinions. We’ll also give you our reactions to Pro Football Focus mentioning that the AFCE is the weakest division in the NFL. We’ll close the show with a few thoughts on Covid-19 and the NFL.
Related Posts
Podcast: Fantasy Football WR Rankings
July 15, 2018
DT Daily 9/20: Ramsey, Taco, Rosen & Media Outrage
September 20, 2019
DT Daily 7/25: Day 1 of Training Camp & Camp Preview
July 25, 2018